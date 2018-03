South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunificatio chairman Ri Son-gwon (R) during their meeting at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border in the truce village of Panmunjom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Mar. 29, 2018. EPA/STR / POOL

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) and North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunificatio chairman Ri Son-gwon (R) exchange documents at the end of their high-level talks at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the border in the truce village of Panmunjom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR / POOL

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (R) briefs the press on the results of high-level talks with North Korea at the truce village of Panmunjom, Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet for a summit on April 27, the two Koreas agreed on Thursday during a high-level meeting in the demilitarized zone.

The summit will be held at the Peace House on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), local news agency Yonhap reported.