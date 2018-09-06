The North Korean leader and the South Korean president will hold their third summit from Sep. 18 to 20 in Pyongyang, a South Korean special envoy said Thursday, after meeting with the North Korean leader on Wednesday in the North Korean capital.
"The South and the North agreed to hold a South-North Korean summit in Pyongyang between Sep. 18-20," South Korea's National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong said in a press conference, after heading Seoul's special delegation to Pyongyang on Wednesday.