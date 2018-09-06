Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, speaks during a press conference at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, 06 September 2018. Chung announced that the third Inter-Korean summit will take place from 18 to 20 September in Pyeongyang. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A handout photo made available by South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae shows Seoul's special envoy Chung Eui-yong (2-L) speaking to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (C) during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, 05 September 2018 (issued 06 September 2018). Chung and his team made a one-day trip to Pyongyang, which lasted close to 12 hours, seeking a breakthrough in stalled negotiation on the North's denuclearization. Kim was given a personal letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The North Korean leader and the South Korean president will hold their third summit from Sep. 18 to 20 in Pyongyang, a South Korean special envoy said Thursday, after meeting with the North Korean leader on Wednesday in the North Korean capital.

"The South and the North agreed to hold a South-North Korean summit in Pyongyang between Sep. 18-20," South Korea's National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong said in a press conference, after heading Seoul's special delegation to Pyongyang on Wednesday.