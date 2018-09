South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) speak while watching an art performance at the Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 September 2018 (issues 19 September 2018). The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean president Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) as he arrives for a welcome concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, at the Pyongyang Theater in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 September 2018 (issued 19 September 2018). The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang, North Korea between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) enter the Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 September 2018 (issued 19 September 2018). The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju (L) waits for South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook at Mokran House in Pyongyang, North Korea, 18 September 2018 (issued 19 September 2018). The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

A South Korean watches a television screen displaying a singing ceremony between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, 19 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

A South Korean watches a television screen displaying a signing ceremony between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, 19 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The North Korean leader and the South Korean president began their second meeting on Wednesday as part of the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, during which they will sign a joint statement and a military agreement, according to South Korea's presidential office.

The meeting in the North Korean capital started at 10.00 local time (1.00 GMT), according to the South Korean presidential office in Seoul.