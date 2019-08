Protesters from the Korea Freedom Federation, a conservative civic group, hold a rally in Seoul, South Korea, 13 August 2019, to denounce Japan's expanded trade curbs against South Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) raising their glasses for a toast during a grand banquet after Russian - North Korean talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, 25 April 2019 EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony held to mark the 74th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 rule, at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Korea, 15 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a picture during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, 25 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

The North Korean leader and the president of Russia exchanged greetings on Thursday on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the end of the Japanese occupation of Korea (1910-1945).

In the messages, Kim Jong-Un and Vladimir Putin expressed their desire to deepen bilateral relations as agreed during the first summit they held in April in the Russian city of Vladivostok, according to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA.