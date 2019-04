A handout photo made available by Primorsky Area Administration shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) as he attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in border station in Khasan, Primorsky area in Russia, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER SAFRONOV/PRIMORSKY AREA ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C-R) inspects a Russian honor guard after arriving at a railway station in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr.24, 2019, to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) inspects a Russian honor guard together with Minister for Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov (L) after arriving at a railway station in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) gets in his limousine to move to his lodging at Eastern Federal University, at a railway station in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The North Korean leader arrived in Vladivostok to be greeted with military honors ahead of his first meeting with the Russian President in the Pacific port city of Russia.

Kim Jong-un's armored train arrived at a railway station in the eastern port city around 6 pm to a red carpet welcome by Minister for the Development of Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.