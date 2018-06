A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jun. 1, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's leader said his commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged and he hoped the process will be carried out in stages, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Friday.

Kim Jong-un made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday in Pyongyang, according to KCNA.