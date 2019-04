North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during an extended meeting of the Russian and North Korean official delegations at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Ap 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The leader of North Korea returned to Pyongyang following his summit with the president of Russia, the regime's official KCNA news agency reported Saturday, describing the meeting as successful and historic.

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin met in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday in what was the first ever summit between the two leaders.