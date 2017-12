A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Nov. 30, 2017 shows the launch of the newly developed inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Nov. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, on Sep. 3, 2017 shows Kim Jong-un (3-R) purportedly guiding the work for nuclear weaponization on the spot, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The resolute commitment of the Kim Jong-un regime to become a nuclear power capable of striking the United States was boosted in 2017 by the coming to power of Donald Trump, whose threatening tone has sparked the most tense atmosphere the Korean Peninsula has witnessed in decades.

This year Pyongyang has more than underlined the message it sent in 2016, when it made a record number of nuclear tests (2) and missile launches (24).