North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and his entourage, among them Kim Yong-chol (R), a senior official of North Korea's ruling Worker's Party, walk down from Panmungak Pavilion in the North to cross the inter-Korean border for talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in (not pictured) at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Apr. 27, 2018 (reissued 29 May 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A combined file photo shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Kim Yong-chol (R), vice chairman of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The North Korean leader's right-hand man departed for New York on a flight from Beijing on Wednesday to finalize details of the summit between North Korea and the United States, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim Yong-chol, vice-president of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, boarded Air China flight CA981 to JFK airport in New York, a diplomatic source told Yonhap.