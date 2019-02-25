View of the Dong Dang train station where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to arrive, at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Lang Son province, around 170km from Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Security officers gesture in front of the Dong Dang Railway Station, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is expected to arrive by train, in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The train purportedly carrying the North Korean leader passed through the central Chinese city of Changsha on Monday on its way to Vietnam, where he is expected to arrive a day later for a state visit, followed by a summit with the president of the United States later in the week.

With two days to go for the start of the two-day summit with Donald Trump in Hanoi, Kim Jong-un's convoy is continuing on its journey of over 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) to Hanoi amid tight security and secrecy, as is typical of the highest ranking officials within the Pyongyang regime.