US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) meet at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018 (reissued Jan. 19 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The leader of North Korea has expressed satisfaction towards the progress of his country's diplomatic negotiations with the United States and is willing to take steps in the agreement between the two countries, state media reported Thursday.

Kim Jong-un met on Wednesday with his delegation led by the country's intelligence chief Kim Yong-chol after it visited Washington last week to meet with the US President Donald Trump and finalize a second summit, KCNA said.