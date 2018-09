North Korean dancers perform in the Arirang Mass games celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean participants perform in the Arirang Mass games celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean gymnasts perform in the Arirang Mass games celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) wave to the crowd at the beginning of the the Arirang Mass games celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Military tanks drive past during a parade celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers march during a parade celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) hold hands Li Zhanshu (2-L), China's third highest ranking official, wave to the crowd during a parade celebrating the North Korea's National Day and the 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 September 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Kim says he wants to meet Xi again to strengthen ties

The North Korean leader has expressed a desire to meet the Chinese president soon in order to consolidate ties with the neighboring country, official state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim Jong-un expressed his wish to Li Zhanshu, the number-three of the Chinese regime, who he met on Sunday in Pyongyang during a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of North Korea.