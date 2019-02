The motorcade with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Dong Dang ahead of the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The motorcade with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives for the second day of the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A video grab shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) during the start of their second one on one meeting at the US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A video grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C-R) talking with US President Donald J. Trump (L) during a break in their second one on one meeting of the US-North Korea summit in the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A video grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the start of the second one on one meeting at the US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Kim says he would not be in Hanoi if he did not want denuclearization

The leader of North Korea indicated at a meeting with the United States president in Hanoi on Thursday that he was willing to denuclearize.

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump were seated with their respective aides at an expanded bilateral meeting when a reporter asked Kim if he was willing to dismantle his country's nuclear program.