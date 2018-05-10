The North Korean leader said during a meeting with the United States Secretary of State in Pyongyang that the coming summit between him and the US President will serve as an excellent first step toward "building of a good future," North Korean state agency KCNA reported Thursday.
During a meeting on Wednesday with Mike Pompeo, Kim Jong-un described the planned summit as "historic" and "the excellent first step toward promotion of the positive situation development in the Korean peninsula and building of a good future."