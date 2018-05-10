A photo released on 10 May by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong Un (2-L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, speaking with Mike Pompeo (R), secretary of State of the United States of America, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released on 10 May by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong Un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, walks with Mike Pompeo (L), secretary of State of the United States of America, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A US government plane, which is reportedly carrying US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and three American detainees released from North Korea, is refueled on the tarmac of Yokota US Air Base on the outskirt of Tokyo, Japan, early 10 May 2018. The plane and its passengers are in transit to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, USA. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/JAPAN OUT

A photo released on 10 May by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong Un (R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, shaking hands with Mike Pompeo (L), secretary of State of the United States of America, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader said during a meeting with the United States Secretary of State in Pyongyang that the coming summit between him and the US President will serve as an excellent first step toward "building of a good future," North Korean state agency KCNA reported Thursday.

During a meeting on Wednesday with Mike Pompeo, Kim Jong-un described the planned summit as "historic" and "the excellent first step toward promotion of the positive situation development in the Korean peninsula and building of a good future."