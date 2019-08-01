North Korea’s leader supervised “a newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system” this week and said it would be “an inescapable distress” to its targets, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.
The rocket test on Wednesday "verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system," with a “new-type guided ordnance rocket, which will play a main role in ground military operations, in a short span of time according to the strategic policy of artillery modernization for the building of armed forces" established by the North Korean regime.