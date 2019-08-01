A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019 shows the launch of a new-type tactical guided weapon in North Korea, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019 shows Kim Jong-Un (R), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, and leader of the nation, overseeing the launch of a new-type tactical guided weapon, in North Korea, July 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea’s leader supervised “a newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system” this week and said it would be “an inescapable distress” to its targets, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

The rocket test on Wednesday "verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system," with a “new-type guided ordnance rocket, which will play a main role in ground military operations, in a short span of time according to the strategic policy of artillery modernization for the building of armed forces" established by the North Korean regime.