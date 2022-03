A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (C seated), general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, inspecting the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA), in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (C), general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, inspecting the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA), in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has stated that the regime's latest missile tests correspond to a satellite development program to collect information on the United States and its allies, according to KCNA on Thursday.

Kim was speaking during a visit to the North Korean National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA), after Pyongyang launched another ballistic missile on Saturday in its ninth test so far this year.