A video grab shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) eye to eye during the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Koreans watch the live television coverage of a Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A view of the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel where US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are holding meetings for the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, seen Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A video grab shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) during the start of their second one on one meeting at the US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader and the US president began the second and final day of their summit Thursday in Hanoi during which two meetings are planned before a joint signing ceremony.

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump met at the Metropole hotel at 8.55 (0155 GMT) ahead of their first one-on-one meeting due to last about 45 minutes.