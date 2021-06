A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C- front) attending an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, 29 June 2021 (issued 30 June 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, 29 June 2021 (issued 30 June 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said there has been a "great crisis" due to lapses in implementing national measures to battle the "worldwide health crisis," according to state media reports Wednesday.

He referred to the country's situation in its fight against the pandemic, and after the regime has said that it has not registered a single case of Covid-19 and applied strict border restrictions that affect trade and the movement of people to avoid the introduction of the virus.