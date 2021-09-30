A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showing attendees cheering for the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un during the second-day sitting of the 5th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 29 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showing the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un speaking during the second-day sitting of the 5th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 29 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's leader has said that Washington has not changed its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang, throwing doubt on denuclearization dialogue restarting anytime soon, however he promised to restore communication hotlines with Seoul in the coming days.

"The U.S. remains utterly unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing hostile policy toward the DPRK but employs more cunning ways and methods in doing so, as proven by the deeds done by it over the past eight months since the emergence of its new administration," Kim Jong-un told a Wednesday parliamentary session held in Pyongyang, according to state news agency KCNA on Thursday.