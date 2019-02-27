North Korean media on Wednesday reported on the arrival of their leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi on Tuesday for the meeting with US President Donald Trump and announced that after the summit Kim will make "an official visit" to Vietnam on Friday and Saturday.
The Korean Central News Agency KCNA and the newspaper of the ruling Workers Party, the Rodong Sinmun dedicate a wide coverage to Kim's trip to Vietnam on Wednesday and offered new details on his agenda in that country, which until now had been kept secret.