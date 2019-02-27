A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the DPRK embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 February 2019. The second meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader, running from 27 to 28 February 2019, focuses on furthering steps towards achieving peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) arrives in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 February 2019. The second meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader, running from 27 to 28 February 2019, focuses on furthering steps towards achieving peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves as he arrives in Dong Dang ahead of the second US-North Korea summit in Don Dang, Vietnam, 26 February 2019. The second meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader, running from 27 to 28 February 2019, focuses on furthering steps towards achieving peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean media on Wednesday reported on the arrival of their leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi on Tuesday for the meeting with US President Donald Trump and announced that after the summit Kim will make "an official visit" to Vietnam on Friday and Saturday.

The Korean Central News Agency KCNA and the newspaper of the ruling Workers Party, the Rodong Sinmun dedicate a wide coverage to Kim's trip to Vietnam on Wednesday and offered new details on his agenda in that country, which until now had been kept secret.