A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-fire of new weapon, overseen by Kim Jong-Un (not pictured), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Aug. 16, 2019 (issued Aug. 17, 2019). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-Un (2-L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, guiding the test-fire of new weapon from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Aug. 16, 2019 (issued 17 Aug. 17, 2019). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea has tested a new weapon under the supervision of its leader with “mysterious and amazing” success, state news agency KCNA reported Saturday.

In an article about the Friday launch, in which Kim Jong-un praised the work of scientists for the rapid development of the weapon, the leader was reported as saying that his goal is to "possess invincible military capabilities no one dare provoke and to keep bolstering them."