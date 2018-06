A reporter delivers an address to camera at the press center for the summit between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, 12 June 2018. The Capella Hotel is the setting for this historic summit on 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOM WHITE

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) walk towards each other with outstretched hands, ready to make the historic handshake at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) meet at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Singapore, Jun 12 (efe-epa)- The North Korean leader told the United States President that he thinks their summit resembles a science fiction movie, during the start of the much anticipated meeting on Tuesday.

"Many people in the world will think of this as a (inaudible) form of fantasy ... from a science fiction movie," Kim Jong-un said to Donald Trump during a brief tour of the luxury Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, according to the words of his translator which were captured on camera.