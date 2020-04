A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting an air defense unit in western area, North Korea, 12 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, 11 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

North Korea’s leader has sent a message of thanks today to workers building a tourist zone, according to state media, amid swirling rumors about the state of his health and his absence from public view.

Kim Jong-un sent a brief thank you through the country's main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, to those working on the tourism project on the Kalma Peninsula, near the east coast city of Wonsan, where satellite images have shown that his special train is parked. EFE-EPA