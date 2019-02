A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the DPRK embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 February 2019. The second meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader, running from 27 to 28 February 2019, focuses on furthering steps towards achieving peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) arrives in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 February 2019. The second meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader, running from 27 to 28 February 2019, focuses on furthering steps towards achieving peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves as he arrives in Dong Dang ahead of the second US-North Korea summit in Don Dang, Vietnam, 26 February 2019. The second meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader, running from 27 to 28 February 2019, focuses on furthering steps towards achieving peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean state media on Wednesday reported that after the country's leader will hold a state visit in Vietnam later this week after his summit with United States President Donald Trump.

The Korean Central News Agency KCNA and the newspaper of the ruling Workers Party, the Rodong Sinmun provided in-depth coverage of Kim Jong-un's trip to Vietnam and as well as new details on his agenda, which had not been previously disclosed.