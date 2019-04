North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claps as he attends a performance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 19, 2018 (issued Sep 20, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (top) is welcomed as he arrives in the Russian border city of Khasan, Russia, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit on Thursday, an appointment that Pyongyang could use to drum up support for its gradual denuclearization proposal, currently rejected by Washington.

Kim on Wednesday boarded a special train, his preferred transportation system, to go to Vladivostok, the location of the summit, and is expected to arrive there on Wednesday night.