A close up view shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un impersonator Howard (L) and US President Donald Trump impersonator Dennis (R) as they pose for photographers in Singapore, Jun. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Kim Jong-Un impersonator Howard X (R) and Donald Trump impersonator Dennis Alan (L) arrive at the Merlion Park in Singapore, Jun. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un impersonator Howard (L) and US President Donald Trump impersonator Dennis (R) shake hands while posing for photographs against the Merlion Statue and the skyline of the financial district in Singapore, Jun. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

US President Donald Trump impersonator Dennis (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un impersonator Howard (R) pose with mock dishes of Chilli Crab, a Singaporean delicacy, in Singapore, Jun. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

United States president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un embraced and shook hands as they posed for pictures with plates of chilli corn in central Singapore on Friday.

However, just as the chilli corn - a Singaporean delicacy - on their plates was fake, so were the so-called "leaders".