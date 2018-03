A special sized Mercedes-Benz car is believed to be carrying a high-ranking North Korean officer, travels along a road near Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese policemen block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 27 March 2018. Foreign media reports that a high-ranking North Korean official may be visiting China ahead of Pyongyang's planned summits with Seoul and Washington. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A car of the North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae-ryong, which has the plate number 133001, comes out of the Beijing Train Station's platform in Beijing, China, 27 March 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China officially announced Wednesday that the North Korean leader made a visit to Beijing this week, during which he declared his commitment to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"It is our consistent stand to be committed to denuclearization on the peninsula," Kim said during his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as cited by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, which revealed the visit.