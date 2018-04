A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong-un (2-L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, speaking to the medical team treating victims of a traffic accident that claimed heavy causalities among Chinese tourists to the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 23 April 2018 (issued 24 April 2018). According to media reports, at least 36 people, including 32 Chinese tourists and four North Korean 'workers', were killed in a traffic accident on a road in North Hwanghae province on 22 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong-un (2-L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, visiting the Chinese embassy to express his deep sympathy over an unexpected traffic accident that claimed heavy causalities among Chinese tourists to the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 23 April 2018 (issued 24 April 2018). According to media reports, at least 36 people, including 32 Chinese tourists and four North Korean 'workers', were killed in a traffic accident on a road in North Hwanghae province on 22 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong-un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, visiting a victim of a traffic accident that claimed heavy causalities among Chinese tourists to the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 23 April 2018 (issued 24 April 2018). According to media reports, at least 36 people, including 32 Chinese tourists and four North Korean 'workers', were killed in a traffic accident on a road in North Hwanghae province on 22 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA ATTENTION EDITORS - IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader expressed his deep condolences for the death of 32 Chinese tourists in a bus accident which occurred on Sunday in his country and visited the injured in a North Korean hospital, state media reported Tuesday.

"He said that the unexpected accident brought bitter sorrow to his heart and that he couldn't control his grief at the thought of the bereaved families who lost their blood relatives," the North Korean state news agency KCNA said.