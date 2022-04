A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a new Hwasong-17 missile displayed in a military parade held to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 25 April 2022 (issued 26 April 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows soldiers marching in a military parade held to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 25 April 2022 (issued 26 April 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows military aircraft performing a flyover during a military parade held to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 25 April 2022 (issued 26 April 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un (C) presiding over a military parade held to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 25 April 2022 (issued 26 April 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's leader has vowed to expand the country's nuclear capabilities "at the fastest rate," according to state media on Tuesday.

Kim Jong-un was speaking at a large military parade in Pyongyang on the 90th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army on Monday night, according to state media outlet KCNA, as reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.