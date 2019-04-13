A video grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) during a break in their second one on one meeting of the US-North Korea summit in the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL VIETNAM OUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019 (issued Mar. 1, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), at the office building of the Central Committee of the WPK in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 9, 2019 (issued Apr. 10, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The leader of North Korea is willing to meet again with the president of the United States to reach an agreement on denuclearization that is fair and mutually acceptable, and if Washington has the right attitude, state media reported Saturday.

"If the US proposes holding a third North Korea-US summit with a right attitude and a right method, we have a willingness to do it one more time," Kim said during a speech on Friday on the second day of a 14th Supreme People's Assembly session and published today by Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA.