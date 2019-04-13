The leader of North Korea is willing to meet again with the president of the United States to reach an agreement on denuclearization that is fair and mutually acceptable, and if Washington has the right attitude, state media reported Saturday.
"If the US proposes holding a third North Korea-US summit with a right attitude and a right method, we have a willingness to do it one more time," Kim said during a speech on Friday on the second day of a 14th Supreme People's Assembly session and published today by Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA.