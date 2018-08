Dozens of family members of the 45,000 people who remain unaccounted for more than two decades after the end of Guatemala's 1960-1996 civil war protest to demand that the country's Congress create a commission to search for their missing loved ones, Guatemala City, Guatemala, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Family members of the 45,000 people who remain unaccounted for more than two decades after the end of Guatemala's 1960-1996 civil war demanded on Thursday that Congress create a commission to search for their missing loved ones.

During a march to the legislature coinciding with the International Day of the Disappeared, Ana Xuc, an indigenous woman from a remote community in the northern province of Alta Verapaz, told EFE that she continues to search for her father and uncle.