Margarita Hay Urrutia, sister of Abigail Hay Urrutia, talks to the media during a protest in Oaxaca, Mexico, on 31 August 2022. EFE/Daniel Ricardez

The father and sister of Abigail Hay Urrutia, a 30-year-old mother of two who died under mysterious circumstances in the municipal jail in this port city on Mexico's southern Pacific coast called Wednesday for an investigation into the actions of her boyfriend.

The events leading to Abigail's death are connected to "a person who is named Cleivert Espinoza, who was the boyfriend of my daughter," Jose Luis Hay said during a protest in front of the Oaxaca state legislature.