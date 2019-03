Relatives of missing Chinese passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 gather to wait to meet officials outside a building outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the fifth anniversary of the disaster in Beijing, China, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Relatives of the 239 passengers who disappeared with Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Friday called for a fresh search to find the aircraft on the fifth anniversary of its disappearance.

The Beijing-bound plane disappeared off the radar on Mar. 8, 2014, around 40 minutes from take-off in Kuala Lumpur and after the plane was manually re-routed, according to an official report.