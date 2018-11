A Malaysian official holds debris believed to belong to MH370 during a press conference at the ministry of transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Grace Subathirai Nathan, (R) daughter of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 passenger Anne Daisy and MH370 #SearchOn Campaign leader and Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (L) pose for photographs during a press conference at the ministry of transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Grace Subathirai Nathan, (C) daughter of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 passenger Anne Daisy and MH370 #SearchOn Campaign leader, shows a part of the debris believed to belong to MH370 during a press conference at the ministry of transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Relatives of passengers on board Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 that disappeared in 2014 handed over five suspected pieces of debris discovered in Madagascar to authorities on Friday.

Grace Nathan, the daughter of one of the passengers on the plane, was one of the three who handed over what they say are parts of the Boeing – one including a serial number - to Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke on behalf of the relatives at the ministry in Putrajaya.