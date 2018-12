Family members of the 43 students of the Ayotzinapa teacher training school, who disappeared on September 26, 2014, make a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, on 26 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

At least 200 people on Wednesday made a pilgrimage to the Guadalupe Basilica in the Mexican capital to mark the passage of 51 months since the abduction and likely murder of 43 students from Ayotzinapa teachers college in the southern state of Guerrero.

Members of grassroots organizations accompanied the parents and other relatives of the missing young men on the procession to the symbolic center of devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe.