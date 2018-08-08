Dozens of Chileans protest the recent decision by Chile's Supreme Court to release seven people convicted of committing murder, kidnapping and other crimes against humanity during the 1973-1990 military regime, Santiago, Chile, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Caviedes

Family members of the victims of late dictator Augusto Pinochet criticized the Chilean Supreme Court here Wednesday for the recent release on parole of seven people convicted of committing murder, kidnapping and other crimes against humanity during the 1973-1990 military regime.

The Organization of Family Members of Executed Political Prisoners (AFEP) delivered a letter to Chief Justice Haroldo Brito in which they express their disapproval and characterize the release as a "serious and ignominious aggression toward the victims and family members of the victims of state terrorism."