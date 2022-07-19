Families of some of the tens of thousands of people arrested under El Salvador's state of emergency protest in San Salvador on 19 July 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Families of some of the tens of thousands of people arrested under El Salvador's state of emergency protest in San Salvador on 19 July 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Families of some of the tens of thousands of people arrested under El Salvador's state of emergency protest in San Salvador on 19 July 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Around 200 family members of some of the tens of thousands of people taken into custody under a state of emergency now in its fourth month vowed here Tuesday to hold the Salvadoran government responsible for the fates of their loved ones.

The protesters, displaying photos of their detained relatives, gathered at San Salvador's famous Monument to the Divine Savior of the World and tried to march to the presidential palace to deliver letters to President Nayib Bukele. But riot police intervened and allowed only four demonstrators to pass with the missives.