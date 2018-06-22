Relatives and friends of staff members of the Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio, who were reportedly murdered in April in Colombia, participate in a vigil in Quito, Ecuador, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Candles are lit as relatives and friends of staff members of the Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio, who were reportedly murdered in April in Colombia, participate in a vigil in Quito, Ecuador, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Family members of three journalists of Ecuador's El Comercio newspaper would be arriving in Colombia to identify if the corpses recovered on Thursday in the southern part of the country belonged to the journalists, who were allegedly kidnapped and killed by a dissident faction of the FARC guerillas.

Public prosecutor Wilson Toainga briefed the media about the visit in a press conference and said Colombia's public ministry had informed them they found four corpses, and three among them could be the kidnapped journalists.