When Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952, she was head of state in 32 countries.
Britain's King Charles III departing the BBC headquarters in London, Britain, 28 April 2022 (reissued 08 September 2022). EFE/EPA/FIELE/NDY RAIN
Britain's King Charles III delivering a speech at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, 24 June 2022 (reissued 08 September 2022). EFE/EPA/FILE/EUGENE UWIMANA
Britain's then Prince Charles raising his glass in response to a toast from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (R) during a reception in his honour on the eve of his 50th birthday at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 13 November 1998 (reissued 08 September 2022). EFE/EPA/FILE/JOHN STILLWELL/POOL