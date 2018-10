Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2012 (issued Oct 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

The King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince sent their condolences to a son of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who died at his country's consulate in Istanbul, Saudi state media reported Sunday.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the Monarch, Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his son, Mohammed bin Salman, telephoned Salah Jamal Khashoggi, son of the journalist, to express their condolences.