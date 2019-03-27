Spain's King Felipe VI leaves the Libertador Theatre after presiding at the opening ceremony of the 8th International Congress of Spanish Language, in Cordoba, Argentina, 27 March 2019. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia leave the Libertador Theatre after presiding at the opening ceremony of the 8th International Congress of Spanish Language, in Cordoba, Argentina, 27 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the 8th International Congress of the Spanish Language at the Libertador Theatre, in Cordoba, Argentina, 27 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Mariscal

Spain's King Felipe VI, speaking at the 8th International Congress of the Spanish Language on Wednesday in Cordoba, Argentina, said that the conclave should be the "celebration of Spanish-American brotherhood" and a renewal of the commitment to integrate diversity.

"Long live our language! Long live our brotherhood!" were the words with which the Spanish monarch closed his address to open the congress, the second such event to be held in Argentina after the 2004 conclave in Rosario and which he attended together with Queen Letizia as well as Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada.