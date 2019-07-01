King Felipe VI of Spain delivers a speech after touring the Old Panama archaeological site to kick of his official agenda in the Central American country, in Panama City, Panama, 30 June 2019. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

King Felipe VI of Spain (L) walks with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela (R) during a tour of the Old Panama archaeological site to kick off the king's official agenda in the Central American country, in Panama City, Panama, 30 June 2019. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Spain's King Felipe VI on Sunday emphasized the significance of the common history and legacy of Spain and the Americas, both for the two regions and for the rest of the world, in a speech delivered in Panama City on the 500th anniversary of its founding.

"As we all know and as illustrious Hispanicists have emphasized, without Spain one cannot understand the history of the Americas and without the Americas one can't understand the history of Spain," the head of state said recalling the words of British Hispanicist John Elliot.