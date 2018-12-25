Spain's King Felipe VI on Monday issued a call to guarantee coexistence among Spaniards based on respect for the constitution and strengthening the "deep links" that unite them, both of which are "incompatible with rancor and resentment."

In his traditional Christmas message, the fifth since he ascended the throne in June 2014, the monarch did not specifically mention Catalonia, the northeastern autonomous region that has posed a significant independence challenge to Madrid, but rather he focused his words on the needs to ensure coexistence, particularly directing them toward young people.