King Juan Carlos and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, strolling in the grounds of the Moscow Kremlin on the second day of the monarch's official visit to Russia. .EFE/EPA (FILE) /PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE ITAR-TASS POOL/gb

King Juan Carlos talks with US President Barak Obama after a meeting at the White House in Washington DC, Feb 17, 2010. EPA-EFE(FILE) /Casa de S.M. el Rey/Santiago Borja

King Juan Carlos piloting a Spanish Air Force Hercules on his way to visiting Air Wing 31 at the Zaragoza Air Force Base on Oct 14, 2008. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Sergio Barrenechea

King Juan Carlos sitting beside his heir and Spain's future king Felipe VI during the abdication ceremony that took place in Madrid's Royal Palace on June 18, 2014 EPA- EFE/Alberto Martin (FILE) ***POOL***NO SALES ***POOL***

King Juan Carlos, in military attire, during the crucial emergency broadcast he made to the nation on the night of the failed military coup of Feb 23 1981, distancing the Crown from the putsch organizers, ordering them to stand-down and calling the constitutional order to be maintained . EFE-EPA(FILE)/ (IMAGEN TVE).

The kings of Spain, escorted by the Royal lancers, are greeted by the citizenship in Madrid's Gran Via avenue after Juan Carlos was proclaimed king of Spain,on 22 Nov 1975. EPA/EFE (FILE)/pm .

Spain's future royal family (L to R Infanta Elena, Crown Prince Juan Carlos, Prince Felipe, Crown Princess Sofia, Infanta Elena) pose at the Palacio de la Zarzuela chapel after Prince Felipe's First Communion, in Madrid , May 30th, 1975, six months before Juan Carlos was sworn king. EFE-EPA(FILE)/aa

Don Juan Carlos de Borbón, being sworn king in the Spanish parliament in Madrid on Nov 22, 1975 where he announced his intention to become "King of all Spaniards". EFE-EPA(FILE)

Palma de Mallorca, 9-8-1997.-King Juan Carlos (Standing -R3) poses with the team manning his sailboat "Bribon" which is competing in the XVI edition of the King's Sailing Cup, in Palma de Mallorca, Aug, 9, 1997. EPA-EFE(FILE) /M.H. de León.

.The King of Spain get ready to enjoy his passion for sailing as he walks toward his sailship "Bribon" moored in the port of Mallorca prior to participating in the King's Sailing Cup .in Palma, Aug, 1997. EPA-EFE (FILE)/M.H.DE LEON/et

The King of Spain during his visit to the Spanish Antartic bases "Juan Carlos I" and "Gabriel de Castilla" where 80 Spanish scientist and military are based.in the Antartic islands of Livingston and Decepcion.on Jan 17, 2004 .EPA- EFE (FILE)/BERNARDO RODRIGUEZ

MD.35.MADRID, 13.11.00.-King Juan Carlos and former US president George H.W. Bush prior to a gala dinner at the Palacio de la Zarzuela in Madrid, Spain on Nov 13, 2000. EPA-EFE (FILE) /OSCAR MORENO

King Juan Carlos holding hands with Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud (R), Saudi Arabia's heir prince and minister of defence, in Jeddah during the king's official visit to Saudi Arabia, on May 17th, 2014.EPA-EFE(FILE)/SERGIO BARRENECHEA

King Juan Carlos of Spain, who after 39 years as head of state abdicated the throne in favor of his son and the current monarch, Felipe VI, celebrated his 80th birthday on Friday.

Between 1975 and 2014, Juan Carlos oversaw Spain's sometimes fragile but relatively peaceful political transfer of power from an authoritarian military dictatorship to a fully-fledged European parliamentary democracy, an era described as "the Transition."