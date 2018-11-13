Spain's Queen Letizia (L) greets workers during her visit to the Woman Department in Lima, Peru, 12 November 2018. This is one of 333 Woman Emergency Centres in Peru which pay psycological, social and legal attention to domestic violence victims. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GOMEZ / ROYAL HOUSE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spain's King Felipe VI (C) and Queen Letizia (R) receive the Golden Key of the city of Lima from Mayor of Lima Luis Castaneda during a ceremony in Lima Peru, 12 November 2018. Spain's Royal couple are on an official visit to Peru. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

A handout picture provided by the Spanish Royal House shows Spain's King Felipe VI (L) as he toasts with Peru's president Martin Alberto Vizcarra (R) during a welcoming ceremony at Presidential Palace in Lima, Peru, 12 November 2018. Spain's Royal couple are on an official visit to Peru. EPA-EFE/Francisco Gomez / Spanish Royal House / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, received the Grand Cross of Honor of the Chamber in the Peruvian Congress on Monday, and completed the first day of his state visit in Peru meeting with several representatives of the Supreme Court.

While Queen Letizia went to the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations to learn about their work assisting victims of sexual violence, carried out by more than 330 Women Emergency Centers (CEM) throughout the country, Felipe VI addressed the Congress of the Republic, where he was received by the president, Daniel Salaverry.