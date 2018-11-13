The King of Spain, Felipe VI, received the Grand Cross of Honor of the Chamber in the Peruvian Congress on Monday, and completed the first day of his state visit in Peru meeting with several representatives of the Supreme Court.
While Queen Letizia went to the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations to learn about their work assisting victims of sexual violence, carried out by more than 330 Women Emergency Centers (CEM) throughout the country, Felipe VI addressed the Congress of the Republic, where he was received by the president, Daniel Salaverry.