Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) presides over the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The king of Thailand has placed two important army units under his direct command in a bid to buttress the royal palace's authority within the military.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn's emergency decree, which was dated Monday and signed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, announced the monarch's order putting the 1st and 11th Infantry Regiments under the Royal Security Command. EFE-EPA