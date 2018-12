Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel speaks at a press conference to announce that he will go to Marrakesh, Morocco, in Brussels, Belgium, 08 December 2018 (reissued 18 December 2018). Charles Michel announced on 18 December in the House of Parliament that he would submit to the king his resignation as prime minister. His announcement follows disputes with Flemish nationalists over the migration issue. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

King Philippe of Belgium on Tuesday opted to withhold his decision on the resignation of the Belgian prime minister, the liberal Charles Michel, following a motion of no confidence by the Flemish and French-speaking socialists, who were supported by the Greens.

"Prime Minister Charles Michel was granted an audience at the Palace of Laeken to present the resignation of the government. The king has put the decision on hold," the royal palace said in a statement.