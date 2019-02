Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich (C) shows a document nominating Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as candidate for prime minister during election registration at the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha poses for photographs after accepting to become a candidate for prime minister in the upcoming general election at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) - Princess Ubolratana Mahidol of Thailand applauds during her visit to the Expo Zaragoza 2008, in Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain, Aug. 19, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE ZAPATA

(FILE) - Thai Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya (Mahidol), elder sister of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, marches with the royal guards during the royal procession transferring the royal relics and ashes of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Princess Ubolratana, sister of the King of Thailand, confirmed on Friday that she will run in the upcoming general elections in Thailand as a candidate for a party opposed to the military junta currently ruling the country.

The elections, scheduled for Mar. 24, will be the first polls to be held in the country since the military seized power in a bloodless coup in 2014.