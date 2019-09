A journalist films the flag of The Republic of Kiribati (3-R) after Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu's press conference where he spoke about Kiribati cutting diplomatic ties with Taiwan, in Taipei, Taiwan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (C) announces that Taiwan has cut diplomatic ties with the Solomon Islands after the Pacific island country decided to switch recognition from Taiwan to China at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Sep. 16,2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The island state of Kiribati in the South Pacific has become the latest country to break off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of China, leaving Taipei with only 15 allies, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Friday.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed regret over Kiribati’s decision.