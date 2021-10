A staff member holds leaflets of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) with the picture of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a stump speech for the campaign of the 31 October general election, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A couple walks past posters of political parties leaders, the day of the kick off the official campaign for the 31 October general election, in Tokyo, Japan, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A voter holds a leaflet of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) with the picture of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a stump speech for the campaign of the 31 October general election, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's prime minister said Monday that he accepts his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's unexpected defeat in one of two parliamentary by-elections held just a week out from the country's general election.

The LDP, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, lost in Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, in one of the races for vacant seats held on Sunday.